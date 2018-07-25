PFAI 'astounded' by FAI proposal to create emergency fund to assist League of Ireland clubs without 'any discussion beforehand'

The FAI have announced their proposal to create a fund worth €300,000 to help League of Ireland clubs that are unable to pay their players.

Responding to the proposal the PFAI said that while they welcome the "concept of this fund and believes it will assist greatly in alleviating the sort of issues that have bedevilled the league in the last few weeks" it is " astounded that the FAI have seen fit to announce a proposal which involves the players association funding half of it without having any discussion on the issue beforehand."

In a statement the PFAI said it has been "seeking a meeting with John Delaney for over a year now to discuss matters of importance to the domestic game but he has not met with us. We have had no meeting of any substance with any senior member of FAI management since the women's international team dispute in April 2017."

The PFAI further said that "SIPTU have had no discussions with the FAI about this proposal" and that a meeting scheduled for today at the request of the FAI to "discuss improving the relationship between both associations and to discuss the recent issues related to players salaries and potential solutions to ensure these issues do not arise again" was cancelled by the FAI and rescheduled for Friday.

"The idea that we would match the contribution of the FAI, an organisation with a multi million euro turnover, when our organisation has a tiny fraction of its size and turnover, is mind boggling. The total fund proposed is less than the annual salary of the chief executive of the FAI thus making it deeply insulting that players, all of whom earn a tiny percentage of his income, should be expected to contribute to a fund to pay their own wages. Equally we wonder why the clubs themselves would not contribute to it," the PFAI wrote.

In a statement released on their website, the FAI announced the creation of a fund to help clubs that 'experience difficulty in unforeseen circumstances in fulfilling contractual obligations to professional players.'

The €300,000 fund would be split equally between the FAI and the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland (PFAI), and can only be accessed by clubs in the SSE Airticity League. The FAI said they have contacted the PFAI for their approval on the creation of the fund.

The move comes after players at Premier Division club Bray Wanderers recently went months without pay due to the club's financial difficulties. The FAI's statement says the fund can only be used as a 'last resort', and the club must repay all the money received by the end of the season, or further sanctions will be applied.

Online Editors