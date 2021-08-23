Perth seeks response as Dundalk fall continues

Will Patching and his Dundalk team-mates react to a missed opportunity on goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match against Drogheda United at Oriel Park. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Vinny Perth has called on Dundalk’s players to show professional pride to drag themselves out of an unlikely relegation battle – but hinted that a proud moment could be on the horizon for Dundalk winger Michael Duffy.

It’s understood that Duffy has been placed on standby for Stephen Kenny’s squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifier with an outstanding European display against Vitesse Arnhem sure to have influenced the call. Kenny will name his final squad on Thursday.

Perth dropped the news in the context of the absentees for his team’s next league game in Waterford on September 3, a match that has taken on significance after Friday’s results saw the Blues jump into eighth and leave Dundalk in the relegation play-off place albeit with games in hand on teams around them.

Raivis Jurkovskis, Sonni Nattestad and Wilfried Zahibo (Central African Republic) will be missing and Dundalk cannot request a postponement because games can only be shelved if there are two or more players in Ireland or Northern Ireland squads.

“I don’t know when any announcements are but I am presuming he (Duffy) is there or thereabouts from what I am hearing,” said Perth when pressed for detail after stating he could ‘possibly’ be without a fourth.

Dundalk’s season has unravelled since their European misfortune with Patrick McEleney sustaining an injury in Derry that will rule him out for at least eight weeks and Dave McMillan waiting for clarity on the severity of an ankle issue he suffered in the same match.

Read More

Friday’s loss to Drogheda has left the club with the biggest wage bill in the country – by some distance – in an unthinkable position in a congested table.

“I’m not thinking about that,” said Perth, responding to a question asking if he felt his team were in a relegation battle. “I know where we are in the league position, but no. I’m not a scrapper and I don’t coach that way.

“The scars of Europe are really hurting the team for many reasons, the injuries and other bits and pieces. There are no excuses for where we are at the moment.

"There are some reasons but as a club, as players and a staff, we have let the supporters down over the last couple of games and we have to do better than that,” added Perth, who acknowledged off-field issues at the club have posed difficulty without giving the players a pass.

“You can blame the owners, the management here, you can blame the coaching staff here but they also have to have a bit of professional pride in themselves and not end up in this situation. They are too good for that,” he said.

“There are mistakes being made at the club … but the players also have to give something back. Not to the club but to the supporters and this town that has been very good to a lot of them for 10 years.”