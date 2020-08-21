Perth reveals Lilywhites exit was due to a 'difference of opinion'

Vinny Perth has confirmed that his exit from the club on Thursday night was due to a "difference of opinion" between himself and the club's decision makers.

And he says he is proud of a legacy, left by himself and predecessor Stephen Kenny, which Perth says "changed Irish football".

Perth was axed 24 hours after a Champions League defeat to NK Celje in Hungary, with his assistant John Gill asked to manage the side on an interim basis starting with Saturday's league test against Sligo Rovers.

Speaking on RTE TV where he was working as an analyst on the Shamrock Rovers-Shelbourne game on Friday night, Perth said he was limited in what he could say about his exit but he made it clear that his departure was not just related to results.

"Ultimately I’m still technically employed by the club until everything is sorted out so I have to be wary of where I stand and what I can and can’t say. But there is no doubt there was a difference of opinion on where we are and where we need to go to move forward and that’s what happens at football clubs," he said.

"We had a difference of opinion and they felt the best way to move the club forward was their way. And I have to respect that.

"There is no doubt there was a difference of opinion with the board, no doubt about it. But on Wednesday I went out with a very clear mind as to what the right team was for the Champions League.

"People will say that (Celje result) is why you lost your job. I don’t think it was. I think it was more than that but ultimately I'm very proud to be associated with that group.

"First of all, to be a championship winning manager which I am, you need brilliant championship winning staff and I had that with John Gill, Ruaidhri Higgins.

"Myself and John were very strong and the players have been wonderful for this club. The international manager came out of what happened as an overall group.

"The players deserve huge credit for that and Stephen was immense for the group. People will throw mud and if they throw enough eventually it sticks.

"As a club we stuck together as a group. We changed Irish football as a group. Those players changed Irish football. The fitness levels in our league at the moment are through the roof and the highest they’ve ever been.

"That is because of that legacy that has been left by Dundalk."

Online Editors