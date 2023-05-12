Personal analyst key in helping Coughlan win Player of the Month

Ronan Coughlan of Waterford with his award for the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month for April — © SPORTSFILE

Waterford striker Ronan Coughlan reveals he has hired his own performance analyst to help improve his game.

The 27-year-old spends around one hour per week going through game clips with the analyst and feels that it's the little improvements which have been paying dividends of late, as a stunning return of 11 goals in five games saw him named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for April.

“I worked with my own analyst going through the games, it’s something I’ve only being doing recently,” said Coughlan accepting the award, only the second Waterford player to win it since September 2004.

“Where I can save my energy and where I can hurt teams. It’s been a huge help definitely, you can see it's paying off. I’m more direct in where I am and what I do. I’m probably getting less involved in the game and more focusing on how I can hurt teams.

“We do our own analysis with our club. It’s alright just looking at clips after games but I think looking at it with detail, mental processes, if I miss a chance, how do I come back from it. He’s a psychologist as well and has been hugely helpful for me. Little tiny details are making the big difference for me at the moment.”

After arriving from St Patrick’s Athletic last February, the striker has hit the ground running with 15 goals in his last 10 starts, helping Waterford to second in the First Division, 10 points behind leaders Galway United.

Coughlan had no qualms about dropping down a division and feels he needed a fresh start at Waterford.

“I think sometimes you have to take a step back to move two forward,” added Coughlan.

“If you’re putting the ball in the back of the net, the level doesn’t really matter. From where I was at last year, not playing, I needed to reinvent myself and think I’ve done that. Hopefully I can keep putting the ball in the back of the net.

“Both Keith (Long) and Rennie (Alan Reynolds) have made a huge difference coming into the club. They are two top managers. You can see that by their track record in the league.

“I think we’re only getting better. It’s early days with Keith and Rennie but we had six straight wins and hopefully we can get back on to that form now soon.”

Coughlan also admits that while he had offers from Premier Division clubs last winter, playing regularly was at the top of his agenda as he eyes a move across the water, with Waterford’s sister club Fleetwood Town an option.

“I had a few options in the Premier Division but it was a bit too soon,” said Coughlan, who came through Huddersfield Town’s academy before returning to Ireland in 2018.

“I had eyes on playing in England. My girlfriend is from there and our plan was to move there. I didn’t have much of a season last year with limited game time so couldn’t really explore that.

“When I sat down with my agent in February, the most important thing was getting games. If I was fully fit and playing, the rest would take care of itself and it’s been proven this season. I needed something to motivate me and show how good I am. This was the best move.

“It’s always in the background (a move to England) and we saw that two lads from the club got moves last year. That’s an aspiration of mine. I was in England years ago and having my partner from there, it makes sense to go back.”