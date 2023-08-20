Penalty shoot-out woe for Derry City once again as St Pat’s march on in Cup

Derry City 0 St Patrick's Athletic 0 (AET – St Patrick’s Athletic win 4-3 on penalties)

Derry City suffered penalty pain for the second time in four days as they exited the FAI Cup at the Brandywell.

Penalty misses from Michael Duffy and Mark Connolly cost City their hold on the trophy they won so memorably last November.

Derry City started brightly and St Pat’s had to wait 35 minutes before they threatened at the other end and it was a chance they almost took, when Conor Carty got on the end of a long throw in but his attempted lob over Brian Maher missed the target.

The visitors should have gone into the half time break a goal ahead when a superb defence-splitting pass from Jason McClelland put Sam Curtis in from the right ring, but his low drive took a slight nick off Maher, enough to take it behind for a corner.

Both sides struggled to create anything in the second half with Ciaran Coll’s flashing header from Cameron Dummigan’s cross the only thing of note for the home side.

That nearly changed when Brandon Kavanagh picked out Jamie McGonigle whose glancing header had to be tipped over the crossbar by Lyness in the Pat’s goal.

Brian Maher then kept Derry City in the game with just 10 minutes to go when he saved brilliantly from Lonergan who was picked out superbly by Mulreany.

It was then Pat’s turn to survive at the other end as Will Patching’s free kick beat Lyness but came back off the base of the post.

That was that until penalties and City had hope when Jake Mulrany missed, but it wasn’t to be for the Candystripes.

Derry City: Maher, Boyce (Diallo 69’), S McEleney (Connolly 64’), McJannet, Coll; Dummigan ( Doherty 78’), O'Reilly, Patching (P McEleney 105’) Kavanagh, McGonigle (Mullen 78’), McMullan (Duffy 69’).

St Patrick's Athletic: Lyness, Breslin, Redmond, Lennon (McCormack 105’), Forrester, McCelland (Mulrany 70’) Doyle (Leave 77’) Carty (Lonergan 69’) (Meliá 113’) , Curtis, Murphy (Nolan 87’), McGrath.

Referee: Neil Doyle (Dublin).