Penalty drama as Cork City strike late to force FAI Cup semi-final replay with Bohemians

Cork City get to hold on to the FAI Cup for a bit longer as a late penalty from Kieran Sadlier earned them a draw in their semi-final against Bohemians and a replay on home soil.

Cork City get to hold on to the FAI Cup for a bit longer as a late penalty from Kieran Sadlier earned them a draw in their semi-final against Bohemians and a replay on home soil.

Bohs, who have not been to a final since 2008, sensed they were due a day out at Lansdowne Road in November when Dinny Corcoran put them in front on 67 minutes.

But five minutes from time, Bohs were penalised for Darragh Leahy's foul on Conor McCarthy in the box, referee Rob Rogers pointed to the spot, and Sadlier showed poise to send the equaliser home, setting up a replay in Cork on Monday week.

Bohs had been in devastating form of late, nine wins from nine games, but perhaps the occasion at a sold-out Dalymount Park got to Keith Long's players as the home side were nervous for long spells.

On 31 minutes they had their first real opportunity to score, when a Dinny Corcoran pass put Keith Ward in sight of goal, but Ward's shot was straight at keeper Mark McNulty.

Just before half time Bohs posed a real threat, when a good run from winger Kevin Devaney saw him try his luck from long range and his effort struck the post.

Cork had enjoyed long spells of possession in the first half but were unable to come up with much to threaten Shane Supple.

They could have been ahead as early as the eighth minute when Kieran Sadlier got his head to Karl Sheppard's cross but Sadlier's effort was wide, and on 33 minutes City were again off target from a good position, this time Rónán Coughlan the guilty party.

Cork summoned top scorer Graham Cummins off the bench early in the second half but the striker who made the difference was Corcoran with that simple finish from a well-worked move involving Leahy and Kevin Devaney on 67 minutes.

Bohs needed a save to deny Cummins four minutes later and as full time drew closer, Bohs sensed the day could be theirs, but Leahy's high challenge on sub McCarthy led to the penalty which Sadlier converted.

Online Editors