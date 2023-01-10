Pearl Slattery: Tweet was an error and did not reflect Shelbourne

Shelbourne captain Pearl Slattery admits that the Reds got it wrong with a social media post about the defection of team-mate Abbie Larkin to rivals Shamrock Rovers.

But she insists there’s no bad blood between the two clubs and has wished teenager Larkin well ahead of her fresh start with the newly formed Rovers side.

Shels were widely condemned for a post last month on the club’s official Twitter account, which used the song lyrics: “Though cowards flinch and traitors sneer, We’ll keep the red flag flying here”.

That came just after it emerged that Larkin had changed her mind on signing a new deal with Shels and was instead off to Rovers, and the “traitor” was seen as a reference to Larkin (17), though Shels did quickly delete the tweet after a backlash.

“Abbie is a kid at the end of the day. When it all came out and the negative stuff, us as players and management staff and everyone at the club, we were the first to text her and say this doesn’t reflect us,” Slattery said.

“There was the tweet that went out by the club and it was an error and I think the guy who done it put his hands up. It doesn’t reflect the mental health campaign, the club or the people involved. Abbie is young and I think it was all too much. People have the right to move where they want.”