Peamount United’s Champions League dream ruthlessly ended by Serbian champions Spartak Subotica

Eleanor Ryan-Doyle was on the score-sheet for Peamount. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Peamount United’s Champions League dream was cut short in ruthless fashion by Serbian side Spartak Subotica.

A late brace by Eleanor Ryan-Doyle put a semi-respectable look on the scoreline with Peamount five goals behind just after the hour mark.

Their manager James O’Callaghan was hopeful that his side would have a fitness edge given they are midway through their season.

And while the Irish team did finish strongly in Holland, the full-time professional Serbian champions showcased their superior quality.

Tijana Filipović was the star for the victors, bagging a first half hat-trick with the sickener for Peamount being the concession of a third just before the interval. The prolific Filipovic breached the offside trap on that occasion with her first goal a shot from the edge of the box and the second coming when Peamount were outfoxed by a clever set piece.

Sadhbh Doyle came closest to scoring for the Women’s National League champions.

Filipovic added another on the counter attack after the restart before Alice Kusi extended their advantage.

Ryan-Doyle got Peamount on the score-sheet with a long range free before rounding the keeper at the death but Peamount could have no complaints about their exit.