Peamount United star Sadhbh Doyle wins May Player of the Month award

Fresh from hitting the winning goal against Shamrock Rovers last weekend, Peamount United’s Sadhbh Doyle has been named SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Player of the Month for May.

The midfielder enjoyed an impressive month, netting three goals to help Peas to the top of the Women’s Premier Division at the mid-season break.

The Galway native hit a brace against Galway United and followed that up with another winning goal against champions Shelbourne at Tolka Park as James O’Callaghan’s side won three from three in May.

Peamount also defeated 2022 runners-up Athlone Town 5-3 earlier this month, before Doyle’s late winner secured a huge three points at Tallaght Stadium last Saturday, helping the Newcastle outfit open up a six-point gap at the top as they chase a first league title since 2020.

Doyle has also been named on the league’s Team of the Week six times so far this term, and beat her captain Karen Duggan and Bohemians midfielder Mia Dodd in voting to win the award for May.

"Winning the Player of the Month Award is just a reflection on how well Peamount are doing this season," said Doyle.

"We had a really good pre-season behind us and I sensed from the start of the year that things would go well for us and luckily enough they have. So we're really happy to be where we are. But it's not luck either, it's well deserved.

"I think this year is very open. Looking at the table now coming into the break, it's really hard to predict who is going to be at the top. There are only a few points between the teams so it could go any way, which is exciting. It's good for the league."

Peamount travel to Shamrock Rovers again this Saturday in the opening group game of the inaugural All-Island Cup, while they are back in league action on August 19 when they host Bohemians.