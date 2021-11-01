Paul Doolin set to leave role as Athlone Town manager

Close

Athlone Town manager Paul Doolin. Image credit: Sportsfile.

Paul Doolin will not be staying on with Athlone Town for the 2022 season.

It's understood that the Athlone manager informed players this evening that he has opted against extending his stint with the Midlanders.

Doolin was appointed on a short-term deal in August, returning to the League of Ireland after a 12-year absence - six of which he had spent managing the Ireland U-19 side.

He came to Athlone for the final eight games of the campaign, winning three, drawing two and losing three with the players he inherited.

The club finished seventh in the second tier, four points short of the playoff places.

Doolin (58) is believed to have cited personal reasons as a factor in the decision.

