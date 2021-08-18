Paul Doolin confirmed as new Athlone Town manager

Paul Doolin has made a return to management, taking up the Athlone Town job after the departure of Adrian Carberry.

After a trophy-laden career as a player, Doolin went into management and led Drogheda United to FAI Cup glory in 2005 before claiming the Premier Division title two years later.

Doolin spent the 2009 season with Cork City but left due to financial issues at the club.

In September 2010, he was appointed Ireland U-19 manager by the FAI, a position he held for six years.

Local man Carberry had been in charge since December 2019 and a strong start to this season raised hopes they could strongly push for promotion.

But they have recorded just win in their last 11 games and a 6-0 drubbing at the hands of UCD last Friday spelled the end for their boss.

"His departure comes following a meeting between the parties on Monday night to discuss the team's recent league form and on-field performances," said an Athlone statement.

"It was agreed that the best option for the team at this point in time was for somebody else to take over the reins, for the remainder of the 2021 season.

"ATAFC would like to put on the record its thanks and appreciation to Adrian for all his hard work, especially when it came to trying to coach a team in the middle of the Covid19 pandemic.”