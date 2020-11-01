Pat's peg Dundalk back to ensure race for Europe goes into final week

Robbie Benson of St Patrick's Athletic, right, heads to score his side's equaliser against Dundalk at Richmond Park. Photo by Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

The driving wind and rain in a ground exposed to the elements was a world away from the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

And there was nothing pretty about the performance either as Dundalk were presented with a different grade of problems by a team in red and white.

The draw that emerged from this scrappy affair was probably a greater source of frustration to St Patrick's Athletic in the end, even though they had to come from behind to get it.

Stephen O'Donnell's side need big results against Shamrock Rovers on Wednesday and Bohemians next Sunday if they are to play themselves into the European equation - although they're not out of the relegation playoff woods either. There's a danger their campaign ends up in an enervating halfway house.

Dundalk, for their part, need a draw against Sligo Rovers next Sunday to wrap up third and can have few complaints about this outcome.

Both sides deployed a back three in this game, with the guests sticking with a version of the system they deployed against Arsenal on Thursday albeit with more time spent in the opposition half.

They were the more clinical side in the first half, forging a half-time lead from a clever passage of play that reflected what Filippo Giovagnoli wanted from his team.

Serbian Stefan Colovic, selected as a central option in midfield, dropped short to take possession and send in a deep cross to the back post that outfoxed their hosts with the unmarked Darragh Leahy making a free run to stab the ball back across the area for Patrick Hoban to convert his tenth league goal of the season.

It wasn't completely against the run of play, yet the Saints were left to rue the half-time position as they created the clearer chances with the time they had on the ball.

In the early stages, O'Donnell's team were almost looking to let Dundalk have possession and then strike quickly when errors were committed with the Lilywhites unsure of themselves at times. Gary Rogers stopped brightly from Billy King through this route in the early stages.

After falling behind, the Dubliners enjoyed more of the play and created opportunities that really should have yielded a leveller with Jordan Gibson - selected as the central striker as loanee Georgie Kelly was unable to play against his former club - raced through on Rogers only to dither and complicate his angle in rounding the Dundalk keeper before firing wide. His colleagues were exasperated.

At this stage, Dundalk were in a position where they could nab Europe with a game to spare and allow full focus on Rapid Vienna next Thursday.

But Pat's levelled it up just before the midway point of the second half, ironically after a patch where they were beginning to show some signs of frustration. O'Donnell was engaging in a few pleasantries with old colleague Hoban just before a throw-in was worked for Lee Desmond to cross and Robbie Benson to soar above Sean Hoare to score against his old employers again.

While the Saints did have the wind favouring them, they were also moving the ball quicker and with more purpose than the visitors. Giovagnoli made five changes across the second half in an attempt to mix things up, but there was no real rhythm to their play or chances to speak of until sub Dave McMillan was denied as the game became more stretched in the final ten minutes. But it was the Saints that were asking more questions, even if they couldn't quite find the answers, a familiar theme for a side that remains a work in progress.

Clarke, Desmond, McNally, Bermingham; Feely, Forrester, Benson, Lennon, Griffin; King (Burns 80), Gibson (Doona 84)Rogers, Hoare, Gartland, Cleary (Boyle 77); Gannon (Mountney 66), Colovic (Flores 56), Shields, Sloggett, Leahy (Dummigan 66); Duffy (McMillan 77), HobanPaul McLaughlin

