Pat’s climb one place in table after four-goal thrashing of Cork

St Patrick Athletic 4, Cork City 0

St Patrick's Athletic's Jake Mulraney scores his side's first goal against Cork City at Richmond Park. Photo: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

St Patrick’s Athletic made short work of Cork City with this comfortable win at Richmond Park.

This deserved win allowed Pat’s to climb one place in the table ahead of Monday’s trip to Drogheda United.

Pat’s went in front when Jake Mulraney got on the end of Eoin Doyle’s cross in the 15th minute.

Ruairí Keating came within inches his sixth league goal and levelling the game, when he got in behind the Pat’s defence from a direct ball before hitting the crossbar.

Doyle should have got on the score-sheet himself on the stroke of half-time but his tame header from close range fell straight into the grateful hands of Cork ’keeper Jimmy Corcoran.

Pat’s went further ahead in the 63rd minute when Jason McClelland took advantage of poor defending from City.

The visitors were reluctant to close McClelland down and his dipping strike was enough to go beyond Corcoran.

Jamie Lennon added the third when he directed Mulraney’s cross into the net for his first goal of the season.

Mark Doyle scored the final goal of the night with a calm finish beyond Corcoran.

​ST PAT’S ATHLETIC – Lyness; Curtis, McGrath, Redmond, Breslin; Lennon (Carty 85), Forrester (Timmermans 79), Kreida; McClelland (M Doyle 79), E Doyle (Lonergan 71), Mulraney (Murphy 79).

CORK CITY – Corcoran; Honohan, Gilchrist, Hakkinen, Custovic; Bargary (O’Brien-Whitmarsh 76), Bolger, Winbo (Varian 76), Krezic (Murphy 57); Crowley, Keating.

REF – R Hennessy​