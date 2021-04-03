Pat's boss O’Donnell praises ‘unbelievable’ mentality of Liverpool loanee Jaros

St Patrick’s Athletic boss Stephen O’Donnell has praised Liverpool loanee Vitezslav Jaros for his response to a dreadful error in last week’s win over Drogheda United.

Jaros dropped the ball under little pressure to allow Drogheda grab an equaliser, but the Saints regrouped to score an injury-time winner to build on a promising opening-day draw with Shamrock Rovers. They enter this evening’s Dublin derby with Bohemians in good shape, in contrast to their rivals who have started with back-to-back defeats.

Czech teenager Jaros (19) impressed O’Donnell with how he commanded his area in the immediate aftermath of his howler. “He bounced back after the mistake with his distribution, he made a big save from Ronan Murray and he claimed crosses as well,” said O’Donnell.

“His mentality was unbelievable. It didn’t knock a budge out of him and for a player to have a mentality like that so young is brilliant. I thought he reacted very well and during the week he has been his usual self.

“That is why clubs want to send young players on loan, to get that experience and be hit with a little bit of adversity that you wouldn’t get in U-23 leagues. It’s a great learning experience for him.”

Meanwhile, FAI CEO Jonathan Hill has welcomed the news that the government have provisionally allocated just short of €4m to the stalled Finn Harps stadium project.

Harps still need to meet funding targets to resume building to a dormant site but Hill says the Thursday evening announcement is a major step in the right direction. Harps officials have said locally that they are aiming to be in their new home by 2024 if all goes to plan but there are hurdles to cross.

“The FAI sees this development as a major priority for our game in the region, not just for Finn Harps but for every constituent in Donegal from grassroots level up as this stadium offers so much opportunity for the growth of football in the area,” said Hill.

