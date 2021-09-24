Pat’s and Bohs avoid each other and land home advantage in FAI Cup semi-final

Dundalk players and supporters celebrate in the cup

Dublin clubs St Patrick's Athletic and Bohemians have avoided each other and landed home advantage in the semi final draw for the FAI Cup.

The Saints will host holders Dundalk at Inchicore, while Bohemians will welcome Waterford to Dalymount Park.

St Pat's are the only team still standing that look certain to qualify for Europe through the league.

Dundalk haven't missed out on continental participation since 2013, but now need to win the cup to get back there.

Bohemians are targeting a first final appearance since 2008 and will be hoping to overcome recent semi final disappointments when they welcome Marc Bircham's charges to Phibsborough.

Ties will take place on the week ending October 24.