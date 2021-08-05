Patrick McEleney grabs brace including stunning chip as Dundalk hold Vitesse in Holland 

Patrick McEleney of Dundalk celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa Conference League match against Vitesse n Arnhem. Photo by Rene Nijhuis/Sportsfile

The headlines could have read ‘Annihilation in Arnhem’ or equally ‘Victory over Vitesse’ but in the end Dundalk left the Netherlands last night with a very credible draw that gives them every hope of progression to the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Vinny Perth’s side were forced to weather a first-half storm against Vitesse at the GelreDome in which the hosts only had a Matúš Bero goal to show for their efforts.

It then became the Patrick McEleney show in the second-half as the 28-year-old scored an outstanding double - firstly with his head and then with an amazing chip - to threaten one of the biggest results for an Irish side on their travels in Europe.

Unfortunately it was not to be for Vinny Perth’s side as Loïs Openda equalised a minute from the end before being sent-off for kicking out at Sam Stanton to put him out of next Thursday’s second leg in Tallaght Stadium.

Thomas Letsch’s side were on top right from the off with Riechedly Bazoer, Maximilian Wittek, Yann Gboho and Bero all going close before the breakthrough arrived on 20 minutes.

Dundalk were caught on the break from a corner with Million Manhoef slipping Bero in for the Slovakian international to slot past Alessio Abibi.

While McEleney did hit the bar two minutes later, Dundalk needed Abibi to be outstanding after that, with saves from Nikolai Frederiksen and Bero before the break keeping his side in the game.

After further Vitesse pressure on the restart, the Louth men grew into the game and equalised on 65 minutes when McEleney rose above Tomáš Hájek to steer a brilliant header to the top right hand corner from a Raivis Jurkovskis cross.

The visitors then hit the front on 76 minutes with a brilliant goal on the break. Patrick Hoban played a superb ball through for McEleney to race onto from his own half. Just when he looked to have run out of legs and been caught by Danilho Doekhi, he cut back inside, producing a stunning chip to lob Markus Schubert and make it 2-1.

The dream result was not to be however as Openda levelled with a stylish close range finish a minute from the end after birthday boy Nattestad failed to deal with a cross into the box.

Openda then went from hero to villain when was sent off a minute later to put him out of a mouthwatering second leg in Tallaght next Thursday night.

Vitesse: Schubert; Manhoef (Oroz 83), Doekhi, Bazoer (Vonmoos 77), Hájek, Wittek; Bero, Gboho (Tannane 69), Tronstad; Frederiksen (Darfalou 69), Openda.

Dundalk: Abibi; Jurkovskis (Murray 84), Boyle, Nattestad, Leahy; Stanton, Sloggett; Kelly (Dummigan 48), McEleney (Zahibo 84), Duffy; McMillan (Hoban 59).

Referee: Anastasios Papapetrou (Greece).