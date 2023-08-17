Patrick McEleney aiming for career high in Europe as he joins elite company

For Patrick McEleney, the target this evening is to turn a milestone into a career highlight.

The Derry City captain will make his 50th European appearance in the Conference League third-round decider with FC Tobol, joining his 2016 Dundalk team-mates Ronan Finn (63), Seán Gannon (55) and Gary Rogers (54) in an elite club to cross that threshold.

McEleney enjoyed great days with Louth side, but it’s understandable that it would mean more to scale similar heights with his hometown club.

There’s natural disappointment that the Candystripes followers have to travel to Tallaght to host their visitors from Kazakhstan, yet it’s a venue that does hold happy memories for the 30-year-old given that it was the stage for Dundalk’s breakthrough night against BATE Borisov.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t thinking about that one specifically,” admitted McEleney, with reference to executing a famous turnaround after a 1-0 away defeat, thus mirroring this scenario.

FC Tobol lack BATE’s pedigree, although a second-round victory over FC Basel to open up this route highlights they must be respected especially as the key to that was scoring three times in Switzerland.

The dreadful pitch in Kostanay last week didn’t make for a great spectacle, yet the Basel result showed that Tobol travel well.

It does feel like a 50-50 tie and there’s confidence in the Derry ranks that if they perform to their potential, they are capable of advancing. This would bring them to the final play-off and a clash with Viktoria Plzen of the Czech Republic.

Derry can’t afford to think too far ahead – it tends to go wrong for Irish clubs when they do that – yet McEleney is conscious that they are trying to become the first League of Ireland team to reach the group stages without losing a tie.

Dundalk (2016 and ’20) and Shamrock Rovers (2011 and ’22) all kicked off their campaigns in the Champions League and availed of the bonus of backdoor routes to reach their promised land. The popular logic is that the champions are the only club who can dream of group stage football.

“To go through the four rounds, people would have said that basically it’s impossible but it’s something we are thinking about,” admits McEleney.

Derry City's Patrick McEleney. Photo: Sportsfile

Derry were greeted by scores of fans who travelled out to the airport in the early hours to greet them after their return from Finland a fortnight ago. The emotions of a dramatic 3-3 draw with KuPS to give a 5-4 aggregate win had stirred the senses.

That game highlighted a key difference in European knockout football now, with manager Rúaidhrí Higgins agreeing with the idea that the removal of the away goals rule has completely changed the flow of these encounters.

Dundalk’s 2016 comeback against BATE was built on a high wire approach as the concession of an away goal would have been disastrous. But failing to hit the target in Kazakhstan hasn’t left City open to a sucker punch.

“I think there’s a huge change with that taken away from a psychological point of view and how you can approach matches,” says Higgins.

“The 2-1 game here (in Derry) against KuPS in the first leg, we might have been edgy with them having an away goal going out there. But it’s a completely different dynamic. We wanted to go and play out there like we played in the second half here at home, because that away goal thing was gone.”

Squad depth has come to the fore for Derry when it mattered with McEleney managing an ongoing injury and Cameron Dummigan limping off in Finland.

Sadou Diallo and Adam O’Reilly’s energy was vital when it came to the crunch and Higgins will shuffle the pack across the 90 minutes. There is no doubt, however, that he still views McEleney as a potential gamechanger.

“I played with him in the very early stages of his career. I coached him at Dundalk and I’m now his manager, so I’ve been through it all with him,” he says.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 17th August

“For me, over the last 15 or 20 years, he’s in the very top echelon of players who have played in the League of Ireland. I know he’s been carrying a wee bit of an issue and we’ve only been able to sort of spring him from the bench in the second half of games, but the impact he’s having on this team, on and off the pitch . . . all people see is the match.

“What they don’t see is what he does in the dressing room on a daily basis. He’s got an unbelievable appetite for winning and it spreads. He’s had an amazing career and he still has plenty more time left.”

Fifty and not out of Europe would represent the perfect evening.