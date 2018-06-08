Patrick Hoban's hat-trick helps Dundalk to seventh straight win and top spot

After an indifferent spell in England, there were a few questions being asked about Stephen Kenny’s decision to bring the 26-year-old back to Dundalk. However, an incredible return of 18 goals in 20 starts has been quite an emphatic response.

After a week when Limerick’s finances were put under the microscope off the pitch, Blues manager Tommy Barrett would have been praying for a change in fortune on it but the loss of both Conor Clifford and Barry Maguire before the game had even reached the half-hour mark will have done little to help Barrett’s mood.

In contrast, the hosts purred with Michael Duffy missing a gilt-edged chance to make the breakthrough in the 26th minute before crashing a drive at Brendan Clarke’s post shortly after. The pressure was incessant at this stage and Clarke had to make a fine stop to deny Hoban a stunning opener.