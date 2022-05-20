Pat Hoban’s late show hands Dundalk win as Derry’s descent continues

Patrick Hoban, left, and Mark Connolly of Dundalk celebrate after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Dundalk picked up their first away win of the season thanks to a late winner from Pat Hoban at the Brandywell.

The Lilywhites got their reward for a strong start by taking the lead just 10 minutes in. Robbie Benson showed a brilliant bit of skill 20 yards from goal before curling a beauty of a shot beyond the reach of Brian Maher and into the net.

Derry slowly worked their way into the game after that setback and Nathan Sheppard was called into action for the first time when he had to push away a shot from Joe Thomson, who was off balance when he connected with Jamie McGonigle’s cross, and didn’t get the power he needed to beat the Dundalk goalkeeper.

There were some signs of life in the home side, especially in the form of Thomson, who tested Sheppard for a second time, but his overhead kick from Ronan Boyce’s cross was too close to the goalkeeper.

Dundalk's Robbie Benson celebrates with teammate Daniel Kelly, left, after scoring his side's first goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game against Derry City at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

The equaliser finally came just 15 minutes from time when James Akintunde won a free kick on the right side of the Dundalk penalty area before getting on the end of Brandon Kavanagh’s cross to send a diving header past Sheppard from close range.

City had all the momentum after that, but Dundalk stunned them by restoring their lead on 82 minutes. Kavanagh lost the ball outside his own penalty area and John Martin played Pat Hoban in to fire the ball low past Maher to make it 2-1.

The drama didn’t end there however as Dundalk boss Stephen O’Donnell was red carded in the aftermath of the goal, and he had to be escorted away by security after getting involved in some unsavoury scenes in the crowd.

Six minutes of added time gave Derry City some hope and they came agonizingly close to getting the equaliser but Will Patching’s free kick smashed back off the crossbar and stayed out.

Derry City: Maher, McJannet, Toal, McEleney, (Akintunde 67’), Dummigan, Patching, Thomson, Smith, Kavanagh, McGonigle.

Dundalk: Sheppard, Macari, Connolly, Bone, Leahy, Kelly (Ward 59’), Sloggett, Bradley, Doyle (Martin 77’), Benson, Hoban (McMillan 89’).