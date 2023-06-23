Pat Hoban the history-maker as Dundalk win Louth derby

Drogheda United 1, Dundalk 2

Dundalk players Archie Davies and Patrick Hoban, right, in action against Dayle Rooney of Drogheda United. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

​PART-TIME Drogheda United’s fortunes may be about to change, amid fresh reports of an impending take-over by the US-based owners of Walsall, but on the pitch they found no reward in the latest Louth derby after suffering a fourth successive league defeat to their neighbours.

Adam Foley’s early poacher’s finish had Kevin Doherty’s side ahead going into the closing stages, but two goals in two minutes from Dundalk captain Pat Hoban late on swung the game back in their favour. Drogheda’s Freddie Draper was then sent off in what could be his final home game for the club.

Hoban’s brace saw him become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer and helped make it three wins in a row for Stephen O’Donnell’s men.

Darragh Markey’s corner found the head of Draper on 19 minutes, whose weak effort would have proved routine for Dundalk’s Nathan Shepperd, only for Foley to flick it past the goalkeeper from two yards for his third goal of 2023.

Dundalk finished the half on top and would have entered the break level if not for a stunning Emmanuel Adegboyega goal-line clearance to deny Hoban’s acrobatic effort. But Drogheda were full value for their half-time lead, backed by their highest home crowd of the season.

With O’Donnell opting for a triple change to add the spark Dundalk needed, Hoban levelled on 78 minutes with a fine, history-making header.

And just moments after the restart, the visitors countered again as Ryan O’Kane weaved his way into the box before being fouled by Adegboyega. Hoban made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick for his ninth of the season, as Draper was shown a straight red in the aftermath.

Drogheda fans will be hoping a new era begins soon.

DROGHEDA: Wogan; Ahui, Adegboyega, Keeley, McNally (Davis 83); Deegan, Brennan; Foley (Grimes 76), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Davies, Boyle, Annesley, Leahy (McCourt 61); Kelly (Tulloch 61), Sloggett, Malley; O’Kane; Hoban (Doyle 89), Martin (Elliott 61).

REF: R Harvey