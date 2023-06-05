Pat Hoban hat-trick equals Dundalk goalscoring record as Lilywhites get back to winning ways against UCD

Dundalk 4 UCD 1

Patrick Hoban celebrates with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick to equal Dundalk's goalscoring record after the LOI Premier Division win over UCD at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. Photo by Stephen Marken/Sportsfile

Hat-trick hero Patrick Hoban headed home his 142nd goal for Dundalk to equal Joey Donnelly’s club goalscoring record against UCD.

There was no chance of breaking that long standing record, that’ll have to wait for Friday night in Turner’s Cross, as the hat-trick hero was withdrawn seconds later to a standing ovation from the home crowd.

Dundalk had to overcome early Bank Holiday jitters to get back to winning ways as the Students took an unlikely lead.

Jake Doyle nipped in between the indecisive pair of Dundalk centre half Andy Boyle and goalkeeper Nathan Sheppard, things did not look good for Stephen O’Donnell’s men after eight minutes.

The hosts were dominant, Daniel Kelly and Darragh Leahy went close, but up stepped Hoban once again to settle his side’s nerves with a 22nd minute penalty after Johannes Yli-Kokko was brought down.

Fending off Dundalk before the break was crucial for Andy Meyler’s side but it wasn’t manageable as Kelly poked home after Hoban’s presence saw him turn provider.

With the lead, and the second half to come, UCD never looked like avoiding a seventh straight league defeat.

With full-backs Archie Davies and Leahy overlapping and rampant on the flanks, the Students provided little if any resistance to the history that was to ensue.

Some good old fashioned centre forward play saw Hoban rise on two occasions to smash home two pin-point deliveries from the full-backs to seal the record and all three points.

Dundalk: Sheppard; Davies (Muller 78), Boyle, Annesley, Leahy; Kelly (Ward 71), Sloggett (Doyle 71), Yli-Kokko (Malley 80), O’Kane; Hoban (Martin 71), Elliott.

UCD: Moore; O’Brien (Bowden 59), Keaney, Osam; Gallagher, Wells, Barr, Norris (Donoghue 59), Behan (Kinsella-Bishop 9); Doyle, A Nolan (Babb 59).

Referee: D MacGraith