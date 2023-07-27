Pat Hoban hands Dundalk fitness boost

Dundalk have received a huge boost as Pat Hoban and Louie Annesley are both available for selection for tonight’s Europa Conference League second qualifying round clash against KA Akureyri (7.0 Irish time).

The pair sat out of Dundalk’s massive 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers in the FAI Cup first round last Sunday, but have both recovered from knocks in time for tonight’s first-leg tie in Framvollur Stadium in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Having overcome Bruno’s Magpies 3-1 at Oriel Park last week, the Lilywhites come into tonight’s game in good form with just one defeat in their last nine, as they eye a third European group stage in eight seasons.

KA, who finished runners-up in the Icelandic league last term, saw off Welsh side Connah’s Quay 4-0 on aggregate to secure a date with the Louth club, as a Dundalk analyst also took in last week’s second-leg in Wales.

Dundalk head coach Stephen O’Donnell travelled out early to Iceland in order to watch KA’s 4-3 league win over Keflavik last Monday night, a scouting trip he’ll be hoping will pay dividends this evening. KA currently sit sixth in the Icelandic top-flight, with six wins from their opening 15 games, leaving them 21 points off the summit.

Today's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 27th July

With Oriel Park hosting the second-leg next Thursday, the winner will go on to face either Club Brugge (Belgium) or Aarhus (Denmark) with the first leg away from home.

Having seen KA in the flesh last Monday, O'Donnell expects the two legs to be close affairs.

"KA will carry an offensive threat. They have good quality in the final third and will carry a threat without a doubt," said O'Donnell, speaking to Dundalk's media team from Iceland.

"Our job is to make sure we’re secure and for us to be the biggest attacking threat. It will be a tough game, very competitive, and I foresee it as being very tight over the two legs.

"We got a big tonic winning last Thursday, freshened it up and won on Sunday in the cup, a very good win. It’s been a good week or so and hopefully the next seven or eight days will be just as good.

"We worked hard all last year to be on these trips. We’re going to enjoy it but we also want to enjoy it with a bit of an edge."