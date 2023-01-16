Pat Fenlon targeting success and sustainability after Bohemians return

Former double winner Pat Fenlon believes that success can come back to Bohemians again after his return to the club, as Director of Football, was confirmed today.

Fenlon won two league titles with Bohs, as well as a double in 2008 and was also in charge for their last trophy success, the 2010 Setanta Sports Cup win, but he will now work alongside manager Declan Devine, with Dubliner Fenlon stressing that sustainability is now key for the club.

He had been working as General Manager with Linfield but stepped back from that role, for family reasons, and is now back in his native Dublin.

“I am absolutely delighted to be returning to the club and I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead. I have some really special memories from my previous spells at the club and I want to help make new ones,” Fenlon said.

“It is a really exciting time to be getting back involved with Bohs. There has been a lot of good work done rebuilding the club over the last decade and you can see how much the club has grown in several areas in recent years.

“I feel the foundations are strong, there is a great atmosphere and affiliation around the club, and I believe that we have an opportunity to build on all of that, be stronger again, and bring further success to the club.

“It will be my job to oversee the football operations of the club alongside the board of directors to help get Bohs where we all want to be. I am looking forward to working closely with the board, Declan Devine and the men’s team, Seán Byrne and all involved with the women’s set-up, with Craig Sexton and the academy and youth sections. Everyone is pulling together to try to push the club on as much as we can and as sustainably as we can, and I can’t wait to be a part of that.”