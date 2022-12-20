Pat Fenlon in line for Bohemians return as Director of Football

Pat Fenlon has had previous spells at Bohemians as both a player and a manager. Image: Sportsfile.

Pat Fenlon is in line for a return to Bohemians, for his third spell at the club, as Director of Football.

Former Bohs player and manager Fenlon is currently attached to Linfield, where he has been working as General Manager since 2018. But he was keen to work in his native Dublin again for family reasons, and Bohs are close to confirming his appointment in a new role for the club as Director of Football.

Fenlon (53) won an FAI Cup with Bohs as a player in 1992 and then as manager led them to back to back league titles in 2008 and 2009, leaving Bohs for Hibernian in 2011.

Having quit Hibs in 2013, he then managed Shamrock Rovers but since he was sacked by the Hoops in 2016, he has been outside of the dugout, working behind the scenes in roles at Waterford and Linfield.

After a difficult season in 2022, Bohs were keen to restructure the club and Fenlon will come into a new role which will see him work alongside manager Declan Devine, as the Gypsies move away from evening training to morning sessions closer to the traditional full-time setup.

Devine has already made massive changes to the squad, with 11 departures from the 2022 panel and six new arrivals (Adam McDonnell, Paddy Kirk, Keith Buckley, James Akintunde, Dean Williams and Grant Horton) and Fenlon will play a role in recruitment alongside Devine.