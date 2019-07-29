Parkhouse double sees off Waterford as Derry secure three points at the Brandywell

A double from David Parkhouse saw Derry City move to within three points of third-placed Bohemians with victory over Waterford at the Brandywell.

The young striker took his tally to 10 league goals for the year with a first half double, the second of which was a true ‘Goal of the Season’ contender.

Derry fans were celebrating early on as the hosts took the lead with a well-worked goal. Gerardo Bruna started the move which led to the goal, spreading a 30 yard pass across the pitch to find Coll in space on the left. The full back then delivered a cross which tempted Matthew Connor from his goal but the goalkeeper missed the ball completely, allowing Parkhouse a simple header into the net from close range.

Derry would have been content to go into the break a goal up but they went in 2-0 up thanks to a sensational strike from Parkhouse.

Michael McCrudden found Parkhouse with a clever chip into midfield but Parkhouse did the rest, taking the ball onto his right foot and sending a bullet over Connor and into the top corner from 30 yards. It was an absolutely brilliant goal from the young striker.

The goal brought an otherwise subdued Brandywell back to life, but the home fans had their hearts in their mouths within seconds as Waterford came so close to pulling goal back immediately, Walsh’s snapshot from 18 yards bringing an important and crucial save from Cherrie, who pushed the ball behind for a corner.

City really should have wrapped the game up on 69 minutes when Ciaron Harkin set McDonagh away on the right again and his low cross saw Rory Feely slip inside the area, presenting Parkhouse with the chance for the hat trick, but his close range effort was saved by Connor.

Derry City: Peter Cherrie, Darren Cole, Eoin Toal, Ally Gilchrist, Ciaran Coll; Gerardo Bruna, Greg Sloggett, Barry McNamee (Ciaron Harkin 62’) Jamie McDonagh, David Parkhouse (Conor Davis 83’), Michael McCrudden (Grant Gillespie 67’).

Waterford: Matthew Connor, Rory Feely, Shane Duggan, Kenny Browne, Karolis Chvedukas (JJ Luney 77’), Tom Holland, Zachary Elbouzedi (Cory Galvin 59’), Dean Walsh, Georgie Poynton (Michael O’Connor 59’), Robert Slevin, John Kavanagh.

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin).

