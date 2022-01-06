Pakistan, Brian Kerr and Michael Owen – St Pat’s announce ambitious project to unearth new talent

St Patrick's Athletic believe their new link-up with an academy in Pakistan will benefit the Dublin club as well as offering a "platform" for young talent from the cricket-obsessed country to earn a career as a footballer in Europe.

Former England man Michael Owen made a surprise appearance, in an online press conference, with an ambassadorial role for the project which sees the FAI Cup holders hook up with the GSV Next Gen Football Stars project in Pakistan.

Brian Kerr will head up a delegation from the Saints to visit Pakistan next month to make progress with the project while club owner Garrett Kelleher says the scheme could open the door to Europe for players from Pakistan who have eyes on a career in the Premier League or Championship.

Football has struggled to develop in Pakistan, with the national team ranked 198th of the 210 nations in the FIFA world rankings, but Kerr, who worked with the senior team at the Faroe Islands, sees options.

"We see some potential in this, we are very hopeful that we can identify some young players," said former manager Kerr, who will be joined on the trip to Pakistan by their academy director, Ger O'Brien.

"We have huge experience of spotting talent and developing talent and making sure there is a pathway into the first team. St Pat's have always had a reputation for identifying young players and putting them into the first team, many of them have progressed in the past, the likes of Paul McGrath, Keith Fahey and Curtis Fleming developed into international players.

"We currently have an exceptional team, lots of young players coming through Ger O'Brien's academy in recent seasons and playing in the first team, we have had players going to England and further afield from our academy structure.

"The intention is that by the end of the first week in February in Pakistan we will have identified some players who could come and join in with the U19 age group here at St Pat's for the season ahead. If there are players good enough, where we can spot the talent, players who have ability and also would have the potential to survive in our football, which is a very competitive level of football, not at the level of Premier League football in England but underage football here is a very tough structure, we have seen players graduate into the National League teams and it goes from there.

"We have seen it this season with players going into the first team, Darragh Burns and Ben McCormack playing for the first team while also being eligible for the U19s, if someone is that good and that talented, and there is a real star there, there's no reason why Tim Clancy, the first team coach here, wouldn't want to put him into the squad for our competitive games in the season starting next month, or for next season if they are good enough to earn a contract at the club," Kerr added.

O'Brien said he is keen to see the level of talent in Pakistan and assess what impact those players could make with the Dublin club.

"We are looking to see what's on display but what we want to do as a club is offer all of the young players in Pakistan a platform and if we feel they'd be good enough to come to St Patrick's we will be able to bring them in and monitor them in our own environment," says O'Brien.

"It's something that us, as coaches, we have a view and once we get on the ground in Pakistan we'll have a better idea of what's in front of us."

Irish clubs have flirted in the past with importing players from abroad en masse. Cork City had an unhappy experiment with senior players from Bulgaria in 1989, which the then City player John Caulfield labelled "a farce, a disaster".

Joe McGrath signed four senior players from New Zealand when he took over as Bohemians manager in 1998, aiming to give them a shop window to earn a move to the UK, but that too was short-lived and unsuccessful, while a flirtation with Brazilian talent by St Pat's in 2003 was also a failure.