‘Over there, it’s not taken as seriously as it is over here...I missed the drive and intensity of playing over here’

St Patrick’s Athletics’ new signing Harry Brockbank hopes to have a successful season at Richmond Park, after his former Bolton teammate Eoin Doyle convinced him to switch El Paso for Inchicore.

The 23-year-old defender came through Bolton’s academy and made 37 senior appearances across four seasons. Brockbank moved to El Paso Locomotive in January but became frustrated with the lack of intensity in the USL.

“Over there, it's not taken as seriously as it is over here,” said Brockbank, speaking before St Pat’s league clash with Dundalk.

“I felt that the games were not taken as seriously there as they should have been. There is no relegation or promotion in those leagues. I missed the drive and intensity of playing over here."

Describing himself as a “grafter”, Brockbank spent time training with the Saints before Tim Clancy offered him a contract until the end of the season. Eoin Doyle was a big factor too, as chats with the striker sold the move to Brockbank.

“He basically gave me the rundown on the league and what it's like,” said Brockbank, who has moved into a house with some teammates.

"When the gaffer gave me an offer, I decided to take it. He (Doyle) persuaded me to come over. He’s a great lad and he's really looked after me since I've come here. I'm very appreciative."

Saints manager Tim Clancy also revealed how the move came about, and what qualities the Englishman will bring to his side who are currently fourth.

“Funnily enough, it’s a conversation we had in January, but Harry went out to America,” said Clancy.

"When the summer came and he couldn't settle out there, he wanted to come back over. He’s versatile across all the back four positions, which is also something you need in the squad."

Former Sligo Rovers midfielder Richie Ryan also spoke to Brockbank about moving to Ireland. The two were teammates at El Paso, and Ryan helped the young defender with his decision to return to Europe.

“Richie was the one who actually sold me the dream,” said Brockbank.

“He told me to come over because he's friends with Eoin Doyle. He was quite successful with Sligo, and he knew that I would love it. I took his word."

Although Brockbank’s deal runs out in November, he is open to the possibility of playing here long-term. With St Pat’s beginning their European campaign next week, and the defence of their FAI Cup to come, the 23-year-old shared what Clancy is expecting from him.

"Hopefully if I play well, I can stay on,” Brockbank added.

“Who knows, I could be here for ten years, or I could be here a year. He (Clancy) wants me to get playing, get fit and hopefully start winning some games and climb the table. Hopefully, we can push on and win some trophies. We have a big game against Dundalk. If we win, then it takes us to within three points of them.”

Elsewhere, Bohemians’ new striker Ethon Varian is in contention for his first league start on Friday against Drogheda.

“I’m delighted to have signed for Bohs,” said the Corkman.

“I’m really looking forward to it. There is good competition here and it should improve every player. It was a great experience playing against Union Berlin, but our focus now is on Drogheda. We are looking forward to it and we want to get the job done and get three points.”