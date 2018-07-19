Outstanding wages due to Bray Wanderers' players to be paid today but the club's long-term future is still in doubt

THE Bray Wanderers players have been brought up to date with their wages.

But the long-term future of the club remains in doubt as Wanderers have been unable to provide guarantees that wages for the rest of the season will be paid, and a strike before their next home game, against Cork City on Friday week, remains a strong possibility.

As the Bray squad train under the guidance of their union, the PFAI, to prepare for this Friday's league game away to relegation rivals Bohemians, it's been another hectic 24 hours for the club.

Late on Wednesday night the club confirmed that Martin Russell, who was only appointed as manager in June, had left his post, with coach Graham Kelly returning for a second spell as caretaker and he will be in charge for Friday's trip to Dalymount Park.

And on Thursday afternoon, shortly before the squad were due to train with PFAI staff, the club issued their latest statement, claiming that outstanding wages would be paid today (Thursday).

"Bray Wanderers FC can confirm that outstanding monies owed to players will be processed today (Thursday, July 19) after working closely with the Football Association of Ireland," the club said.

“The club wishes to apologise to the players for this extended period in finalising monies owed.

“While the club accepts full responsibility for contractual obligations not being met on time, we have worked hard to resolve the matter.

"The club would like to thank the FAI for their constant involvement in working to resolve what has been an unfortunate period for all involved.

“The club are getting closer to finding a solution to fulfill all players’ wages for the remainder of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season.”

