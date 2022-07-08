‘Our head to head record means nothing’ – Horgan wary of Shels threat

Finn Harps’ two wins over Shelbourne this season will mean nothing when the sides meet on Friday, according to Harps manager Ollie Horgan.

Harps sit just above bottom side UCD and have won two out of 21 games so far. Shels are currently seventh, sandwiched between neighbours Bohemians and Drogheda United. Damien Duff’s side struggled early on in the campaign, which many expected, as the club made 15 new signings. Horgan admits Shelbourne have now hit their stride in the campaign.

“Our head to head record means nothing,” said Horgan.

“A look at the table is all you need to see the task ahead of us. Shelbourne have quite a few big wins already this season and were probably unlucky in the Showgrounds last time out to come away with nothing.

"They’ve hit their stride while we’re still looking to put together some consistency and more importantly points on the board. I felt we did well against Shamrock Rovers last week, but moral victories are no good to us if we want to stay in the division.”

Harps won in Ballybofey the last time the sides met. However after that defeat, Shelbourne went on an impressive four-match winning streak until champions Shamrock Rovers brought the Reds back down to earth. Sean Boyd has made a big impact since arriving in Drumcondra, scoring six goals, while winger Shane Farrell has three goals and three assists to his name.

“I think we’ve been steadily improving over the season,” said Duff ahead of the Tolka Park clash.

“Ollie Horgan will come down here believing they can win, and rightly so, but we have to stand tall to that. I hope we can deliver for the fans, a performance and the three points.

Training has been good this week and despite results being semi-disappointing, I feel the lads are in good form and we’re looking forward to the game.”

The Drumcondra side are winless in their last four and have yet to beat Harps this season. Ollie Horgan’s side have taken points off St Patrick’s Athletic and Derry in recent weeks and will fancy their chances to do the same tonight. Croatian striker Filip Mihaljevic will be central to that. He has hit three goals this season, as have Eric McWoods and Conor Tourish.

Mark Coyle returns from injury for Shelbourne, but they will be without Daniel Hawkins and Sean McSweeney. David Webster is out injured for Finn Harps, while McWoods and Ryan Rainey are also doubts.