'Option B delivers a lot more for football fans' - Bohemians hoping for standing area in Dalymount revamp

THE return of terracing and safe standing will be a key part of the proposed redevelopment of Dalymount Park in a plan which could push the capacity of the stadium up to 10,000, with a temporary measure to increase capacity for next season to 4,500.

Officials from Dublin City Council are currently assessing two options for Dalymount, a site which DCC bought from a then cash-strapped Bohs in 2015 as the initial plan for Bohs and Shelbourne to ground-share at a brand new, all-seater stadium is now off the agenda with Shels determined to remain at Tolka Park.

A revised version of a 'new' Dalymount, for use by Bohs only, is one option but a so-called Plan B, which sees a major renovation of the existing site, the retention of the pitch and the Jodi Stand, a new stand on the Connaught Street side and a 2,000-capacity standing section behind the goal at the Tramway End is the most likely route, with 2026 as a possible date for completion.

Bohs updated their club members at their AGM on Wednesday night, at the same time as DCC issued a statement outlining the options. Rising costs, from the initial estimate of €32m to a predicted €52m and Shelbourne's exit from the ground-share idea were key factors.

"The estimated cost of €52 million for the project is now potentially unviable for any benefit it will return over its life cycle," DCC said in their statement.

Bohs now await a decision in September from DCC on their plan for Dalymount but that Plan B is preferable to club members. In the short-term work will be begin next Monday on the demolition of the seating on the Connaught Street side, which has been unused for over a decade due to safety reasons, and a new covered standing section, with capacity for 450 people, should be ready for next term, as Bohs plan to accommodate away fans there and open up the Des Kelly stand at the School End, currently used by away supporters, to home fans.

Bohs currently have a waiting list for season tickets due to high demand for Dalymount and its current capacity of just 3,740 but with a belief that an upsurge in interest and support could lead them to get regular crowds of over 6,000.

"We won't know until we build it, we would have sold out 6,000 regularly and if it ends up at 8,000 or 9,000 it will allow us to sell out big games with a bit of excess to get new people in," says the club's Chief Operating Officer Daniel Lambert.

But he is adamant that football has moved on from the days when all-seater stadiums were seen as necessary, and they want to have safe standing as a key part of the new ground, as evidenced in their recent friendly away to Union Berlin, where only one section of the ground is seated.

"We have it already in the League of Ireland anyway. The issue was for European games but that seems to be changing quickly. There are lots of directives coming from UEFA," says Lambert. "Union’s ground is the extreme example. They have three sides of a Bundesliga ground with terracing. The atmosphere is fantastic You don’t go there and it doesn’t feel inadequate. If anything, it feels more of a football ground. Look at Croke Park – the best atmosphere is on the Hill [16]. We’d be delighted with terracing," he added.

"The terrace is the big thing, go to any European ground and they have a big terrace that's what people want, go to any LOI game and a lot of fans are standing, in a place that's been designed for people to sit, it makes no sense, UEFA are bringing it back in, if we have a 2000 capacity terrace behind the goal, that could be the best atmosphere in the league.

"My personal opinion is that Option B delivers a lot more for football fans, higher attendance, terracing. Neither of them are pre-decided as of now." DCC will make the call on which option to choose but for fans, the chance to work with what's currently there in Dalymount, a ground opened in 1901, and update it on a large scale appeals more than the site being razed and built from scratch.

"There’s still a process here. A multi-criteria analysis is in place for a public project will ultimately decide which one but it’s fair to say the reaction of our members would indicate the same. That option seems to give people lots of things – the terracing, the bigger capacity and retaining the sense of Dalymount. Lansdowne Road as the Aviva doesn’t feel like the same place anymore," Lambert added.

Costs will be key, with rising prices for building materials.

"You've seen with the other projects at the same stage as we are, and we are number one in the group of projects - Glanmire, RDS, Connacht Rugby, Finn Park - they are all in the same position," says Lambert.

"The cost has now risen to a much higher level. It's always been the Large Scale Infrastructure Fund. We've had lots of meetings with ministers and members of the cabinet, TDs and councillors from the local area, everyone wants it to happen. That Large Scale Infrastructure Fund has to move forward into it, it's how they move forward with it. The big consideration is how to get costs to the level they were anticipated at, but that's outside of our control to a large extent."