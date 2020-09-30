In a year that has redefined all our versions of normality, the game set for Lansdowne Road tomorrow evening still meets the standard for surreal.

The meeting between Dundalk and Ki Klaksvik is one of the most significant club games to be staged on Irish soil, with €3m the conservative estimate of what’s at stake.

It will be played out in front of a cavernous Aviva Stadium, only a smattering of media, officials and stewards present for a tightly regulated affair with wide-reaching implications.

Filippo Giovagnoli, the Dundalk manager hired under a substantial cloud in the aftermath of Vinny Perth’s abrupt exit last month, is 90 minutes away from joining Michael O’Neill and Stephen Kenny in an elite group of bosses to bring Irish teams to the promised land of group stage football.

The reasoned assumption from past experience is that an Irish club would have to punch way above their weight and do everything right to cross that threshold.

Sledgehammer

Dundalk’s route to this point has taken a sledgehammer to convention, and it would be one of the most remarkable Irish sports stories of the year if Giovagnoli – the man who described the job as a ‘kamikaze mission’ to his mates after his head-scratching appointment from the New York youth football scene – gets over the Lilywhites over the line.

Six weeks ago, Giovagnoli was in Italy, waiting for his visa to return to the USA, with his positioning in a ‘green list’ country facilitating his appointment to manage a club and group of players that he’d basically never heard of before.

In his pre-match press conference at the match venue, he conceded it was an ‘unbelievable’ turn of events but offered his confidence that he will still be around these parts next year whatever happens.

“It is (still) a mission for me,” he said, “I’m away 40 days from my family, without seeing my son and wife. The only thing I do is train, prepare, go to the bed and breakfast, eat and sleep and go back to the pitch. It’s the only thing I do. It’s going to be a mission until the end of the season and I hope to extend the mission.”

It’s a mad old tale, but it’s probably the second best fairytale option available from this outcome.

In modern parlance, the exploits of KI Klaksvik would go viral if they sealed the deal. Dundalk have been there and done that in 2016, so the novelty angle isn’t as strong.

So, how did this happen?

The short version is that Dundalk and KI have benefited from the backdoor route open to league winners knocked out of the Champions League, thus meaning they can only draw sides in that category rather than an AC Milan or Spurs or PSV Eindhoven.

The longer version involves the impact of Covid on the draw and certain fixtures. There is an expectation that low-ranked champions will reach this round, yet the structure is such that they would have to cause an upset of sorts to make the group stages.

But the balance of the draw was affected by a Covid-19 controversy created by Slovan Bratislava losing their Champions League tie to Klaksvik because two members of the travelling party tested positive upon their arrival in the Faroes, thus resulting in the entire group being quarantined by local authorities.

Ultimately, that set the wheels in motion for KI’s Europa tie with Dinamo Tbilisi. Before travelling to Transnistria for their showdown with Sheriff Tiraspol, Dundalk learned they would face the winner of that clash rather than the other available options in their pot (old foes Legia Warsaw and Qarabag meet in Poland tonight) and when they deservedly shocked Sheriff, giddiness levels were increased by the stunning news that KI had won the other game.

Throughout the last week, players have cautioned against underestimating their guests. Patrick McEleney, who is in contention to start after his sub cameo against Sheriff, was struck by the work ethic of an opponent that will have a game plan which revolves around being tough to break down.

Giovagnoli stressed that the pressure to make that happen is a ‘privilege’, while warning that he could quickly turn from hero to zero if his side fall short. But he is enthused by what he’s seeing on the training pitch, echoing bullish comments prior to the Sheriff test. “When I feel positive, I am honest,” he said, with a glint in his eye.

Opportunity knocks.