Opening date for new Dalymount Park pushed back until 2023

THE scheduled opening date for the new Dalymount Park has been pushed back by a year to 2023.

Last week, the Dublin City Council released details of a report by English stadium company Wrenbridge Sport which looked into the redevelopment options for the renovated ground that will function as a home for both Bohemians and Shelbourne.

Their recommendation was a 6,000 seater stadium which will include community facilities. Public funding is still required to complete the project but there is strong confidence that can be secured.

It was expected that Bohs would finish up in Dalymount at the end of next season and then spend two years sharing with Shelbourne in Tolka while the old ground was knocked and refurbished.

But Bohs Director Daniel Lambert has told the LOI Weekly Podcast that the deadline has been altered.

"The timeline we were given was based on there being no delays," said Lambert. "The club has had discussions with the Council since then and that's going to be pushed back to allow delays."

"We are going to be in Dalymount for next season and the year after, out for 2021 and 2022, and then back in for 2023. That allows for a couple of months of lag.

""We made it clear that we weren't willing to leave Dalymount mid-season or come back in mid-season. It's not really plausible in terms of sponsors and infrastructure around the stadium. We made it clear we would only leave in a season break. We'll have two more seasons there.

"The day we walk back in there will be a great day but I can already hear people saying two or three games in that they miss the old place, and they'll miss it forever. So I think enjoy Dalymount now for the last two seasons."

The full interview with Lambert will be on LOI Weekly tomorrow on independent.ie/podcasts.

