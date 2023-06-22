‘One of the greatest ever players to have lined out for Shamrock Rovers’ – Hoops pay tribute to the late Ronnie Nolan

Shamrock Rovers have hailed former player and ex-international Ronnie Nolan as one of the club’s all-time greats after his death was announced today.

Nolan, who has passed away at the age of 89, won four league titles and six FAI Cups with Rovers, claiming an impressive tally of 29 medals in his time with the Hoops, and he later had a spell with city rivals Bohemians as player and assistant manager, adding another FAI Cup medal in 1970.

His form with Rovers was good enough to earn international recognition and he was capped 10 times at senior level, making his debut against Denmark in 1956 with his 10th and final cap away to Iceland in 1962.

"Ronnie Nolan undoubtedly ranks as one of the greatest ever players to have lined out for Shamrock Rovers Football Club,” the club said today in tribute.

Ronnie Nolan, Shamrock Rovers, in action against Ginger O'Rourke, Limerick in the 1965 FAI Cup final

"We offer our heartfelt sympathy to Ronnie’s family, relatives and friends on their loss. Ronnie Nolan was truly one of the all-time greats.

"Ronnie earned ten international caps at senior level over a six-year period from 1956 to 1962. In addition, Ronnie made a hugely impressive thirty-two appearances for the League of Ireland representative side from 1954 to 1964. An incredibly robust half back, he had the distinction of never being injured. During his time in the green and white he made well over 300 appearances. He was hugely popular with the fans at Milltown.”

Nolan enjoyed a good spell in the green jersey of the national side as the team were unbeaten in his first six games. The peak of his Ireland career was a 3-0 win at home to West Germany in a friendly in 1956 with fellow Hoops Gerry Mackey, Jimmy McCann and Noel Peyton in the team and he also started in a stunning 1-0 win for Ireland away to West Germany, in Dusseldorf, in another friendly in 1960.