‘On our day, I think we are a match for anybody’ – Declan Devine eyes consistency for Bohemians on run-in

Bohemians manager Declan Devine believes consistency will be key for his side in the final series of games as they sit five points off the Premier Division summit.

The Phibsboro side stretched their unbeaten run to six in all competitions after Friday’s Dublin derby clash with St Patrick’s Athletic finished scoreless.

Although Devine was delighted with his team’s display at a sold-out Richmond Park, and thought a draw was a fair outcome on the balance of play, he admitted there was a tinge of regret after James Akintunde missed a golden opportunity to net a late winner - his free header at the back post crashing off the crossbar on 85 minutes.

But with Bohs still firmly in the race for Europe entering the final nine games of the season, Devine insists his side are a match for any team in the country on their day.

“Coming to one of the best teams in the country, taking them on, keeping a clean sheet and leaving disappointed we didn’t win three points,” said Devine.

"Having won at Richmond Park already, we have to take huge confidence from that but at the same time not get ahead of ourselves,” said Devine after the game, as his side remained in third, one point off second and five off leaders Shamrock Rovers.

“Right until the end both teams tried to win it. We move away with a point but probably regret that we didn’t take that chance.

“It was a brilliant game. I felt it was two teams who were going to have a right good go and that proved to be right.

“All in all, I thought a point was a fair result. The pleasing aspect for both managers is that neither team sat in and tried to see out the game. Both went for it, I think that’s a sign of two good teams.

“On our day, I think we are a match for anybody. It’s how consistent we can be from now and until the end of the season. It’s how our experienced players can grab a hold of games, and it’s maybe turning the odd draw into a win. That will be key for us.”

While Devine’s focus now switches to Bohs FAI Cup second round clash against Rockmount next Friday, they face a huge fortnight after that with Derry City at home before a trip to champions Shamrock Rovers.

“We haven’t lost at the Brandywell this year and we were unfortunate to lose the last game in Tallaght Stadium, so when we play the big teams I think we’re more than a match for them. But that doesn’t mean anything, because you have to beat everybody,” added Devine.

“We have two big games coming up in the league. Derry at home and Shamrock Rovers away and I think after those two games we will know where we’re at. Our focus after Friday will be on concentrating on the cup.

"I was down watching Rockmount the other night, it’s about concentrating on getting through.

“There are a lot of big games. I have lost two leagues on the final day with Derry, and I know going into the last phase of games absolutely anything can happen. All we want to do is treat every game on its merits and make sure we’re there or thereabouts come the end of the season.”

Having scored in seven successive games, July Player of the Month Jonathan Afolabi’s streak ended in Inchicore as he failed to get on the scoresheet.

But Devine says the only statistic that matters is his tally come the end of the season and is expecting the in-form striker to play a big part in the run in.

“It was never about consecutive games, it was about how many goals will he have at the end of the season. I have no doubt with the way that he plays he will have a lot more chances in games," said Devine.

“I just think he’s so unplayable, it’s so difficult for a centre half. Joe Redmond is one of the best players in the league and at times looked uncomfortable with his power and quality.

"He was a very worthy winner of Player of the Month, but I still think there are a few gears we can get out of him from now until the end of the season.”