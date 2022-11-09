The longest-serving manager in the League of Ireland has left his post as Ollie Horgan has left Finn Harps, just after their relegation.

Galway man Horgan (54) was in charge of Harps for nine seasons, twice winning promotion and he was able to keep the Donegal club in the top flight for four seasons, while there were also some memorable FAI Cup runs.

Frustrated by the lack of talent here, Horgan recruited from abroad for this season, signings from Turkey, Spain and Turkey added to a team with locals like Barry McNamee.

One win in the first 12 league games of this term made it clear that 2022 would be a challenge, and a season-ending injury for captain Dave Webster in April was a massive blow.

Wins over Drogheda United and Sligo Rovers in August hinted at a revival but this term would end in automatic relegation, Harps demoted while UCD are in the promotion/relegation playoff this week, just two points from the last nine league games.

“We would like to thank Ollie for his efforts on behalf of the club throughout his time at the club. His work ethic and passion are legendary. We wish him every success in the future,” club chairman Ian Harkin said.