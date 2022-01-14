Ollie Horgan backs Bastien Hery to give Finn Harps a big lift next season

Manager Ollie Horgan believes that new signing Bastien Hery will be a big addition to Finn Harps next season.

The midfielder, a full international with Madagascar, was a free agent after disappointing spells last season with Bohemians and Derry City (loan) and Harps swooped to make him the fifth signing ahead of the 2022 campaign.

“Bastien is a talented lad who will give us a lift, especially going forward. He knows the league well, and knows what it takes to get results in what will be a very tough Premier Division," Horgan said.

Paris native Hery (29) first arrived in Ireland in 2017 when he joined Limerick and he later lined out for Waterford and Linfield. He joined Bohs at the start of last season but managed just four league appearances before being loaned out to Derry.

Expand Close Bastien Héry of Bohemians in action against Longford Town at Dalymount Park last season. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bastien Héry of Bohemians in action against Longford Town at Dalymount Park last season. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Harps have lost nine members of last season's squad but Hery joins Jesse Devers, Rob Slevin, Conor Tourish and José Carrillo among the new faces at Finn Park.

Meanwhile, Swansea City have confirmed that two players will move to the League of Ireland on loan for next season.

Midfielder Dan Williams is joining Dundalk on loan, the third Welsh signing for the Co Louth side for the new term, while keeper Lewis Webb is bound for Shelbourne, recruited by Damien Duff to provide competition to Brendan Clarke, first choice keeper with last season's promotion-winning side.