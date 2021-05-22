O’Donnell sees red but Benson seals victory for Saints

Playing below your best but winning games at the same time can be the foundation for a title challenge in any league.

And Stephen O’Donnell, the St Patrick’s Athletic manager who won the title as a player with three different clubs, will gladly take the points from a tense, hotly contested and controversy-filled victory over Bohemians which ended their run of three games without a win and put them right back on the tails of another Dublin rival, league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Most of the key moments were crammed into a dramatic final 17 minutes which saw three goals, two penalties and a red card for the manager of the home side, as an injury-time penalty from sub Robbie Benson saw Pat’s triumph.

“It was a crazy finish, not good for the ticker, I suppose,” said O’Donnell, shown a red card and sent from the dugout for protests after a disputed equalising penalty was given to, and scored by, Bohs.

“But we’ve played well on numerous occasions and gone in wondering how we lost or drew. So to be on the other side of it, we are very happy.

“We know we can play better but it’s important when you don’t play great to find ways to win. You want your team to play very well, but no one is going to remember the game as such, they’ll remember the scoreline,” added O’Donnell.

Only for the crossbar, his side could have been 2-0 down with 20 minutes to play, Bohs edging things in terms of control in what was a tense, but clean, battle.

Yet it could have all been different had ex-Saints man Georgie Kelly converted his penalty on 12 minutes, awarded after Ali Coote’s free-kick struck the hand of Lee Desmond in the box, but Kelly struck the crossbar. The Saints’ response was an effort from Sam Bone which James Talbot saved but as the second half went on, Bohs were more likely to score, Tyreke Wilson’s free-kick also hitting the crossbar while Vitezslav Jaros saved twice, from Liam Burt and Kelly.

Sub Benson did really well to set up Mattie Smith for a fine opening goal on 71 minutes, but the real drama was yet to come. John Mountney’s tackle on Burt on 88 minutes led to a penalty, despite claims, correct claims, from Pat’s that his challenge was outside the box, and Dawson Devoy converted the spot-kick to make it 1-1.

But there was time for more, as in added time Ciarán Kelly felled Benson in the box, another penalty was given though no complaints from Bohs over the decision, and Benson stepped up to claim what would be the winner.

“We’re disappointed not to have got something from the game because with our overall performance, we deserved something from that. We probably should win the game, never mind lose it,” said Bohs boss Keith Long.

St Patrick’s Athletic Jaros; Mountney, Bone, Desmond, Bermingham; Lennon, Lewis; King (Barrett 84), Forrester (Benson 55), Smith; Coughlan (McCormack 73).

Bohemians – Talbot; Feely, Cornwall (Lyons 90), C Kelly, Wilson; Buckley, Devoy; Tierney, Coote (Mahon 85), Burt; G Kelly (Omochere 85).

Ref – R Hennessy