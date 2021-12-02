O’Donnell move to Dundalk sets off chain reaction on managerial merry-go-round

Stephen O’Donnell’s desire to leave St Patrick’s Athletic and move to Dundalk has triggered a League of Ireland managerial merry-go-round but the tensions created by his call could delay his switch from going through peacefully.

O’Donnell informed St Patrick’s Athletic officials on Tuesday night that he wanted to leave and return to his former club Dundalk.

His decision infuriated the Saints hierarchy, but they moved quickly yesterday to replace the departing Galwegian by agreeing the outline of a deal that will see Drogheda United manager Tim Clancy take charge at Richmond Park.

Clancy has two years left on his contract at Drogheda but there’s a release clause of around €10,000 in his deal and that will be triggered by the Saints to make the move happen.

They sought official permission to speak to Clancy early yesterday morning.

The Irish Independent understands that Clancy’s assistant Kevin Doherty will replace him at Drogheda, with the Boynesiders also acting swiftly.

However, while there are no issues between St Patrick’s Athletic and Drogheda, Saints owner Garrett Kelleher and leading staff are very angry by O’Donnell’s departure.

Read More

They are in dispute with the 35-year-old around an option in his original contract – which was agreed in August 2019 – which they believe was triggered in recent months to tie him to the club for a further two years.

That view is not shared and with the respective parties confident in their position, discussions will have to take place before O’Donnell’s relocation to Louth is confirmed with the Saints determined to seek compensation. There is potential for the matter could go down the legal route unless a resolution that suits all parties can be reached.

O’Donnell said after Sunday’s FAI Cup final that he would see “over the next week or two” what would happen as regards his position and he did not say that he would be staying with the Inchicore side.

Meathman Clancy (37) has enjoyed a successful four-year spell with Drogheda after bringing down the curtain on a playing career that was largely spent in Scotland, taking the club over after their relegation from the Premier Division and bringing them back up to the top flight at the third attempt.

The Saints looked strongly at Clancy as a candidate when they appointed O’Donnell in 2019.

And Clancy was also in consideration for the Dundalk job this time around, but was behind O’Donnell in the pecking order.

Clancy’s appointment will put the Saints in pole position to sign Drogheda duo Mark Doyle and James Brown if options across the water don’t work out.

Brown is in England at the moment after securing trial opportunities at Bristol Rovers and Blackburn.

Doyle has firm interest from Scotland with Kilmarnock and Motherwell keen but it’s expected he would pick St Pat’s over Shelbourne if his future is to be in Ireland.

Shels have made moves for several Drogheda players and that is set to be an issue for a former Reds boss Doherty now that he is primed to step up and assume Clancy’s position. The 41-year-old had a two year stint as a number one at Shels between 2014 and 2016.

Damien Duff’s Shels are also trying to sign Drogheda left back Conor Kane and attacking midfielder Darragh Markey. However, compensation is a likely stumbling block in the case of Kane and Shels have had an early offer knocked back.