O’Donnell: Leaving Saints was a ‘huge wrench’

Stephen O’Donnell has said that managing St Patrick’s Athletic to FAI Cup glory was “arguably his proudest day in football” even though he followed up by opting to leave the club and return to Dundalk.

The Louth side unveiled O’Donnell as their new head coach over the weekend in a managerial set-up that includes his Saints assistant Patrick Cregg and the return to Oriel Park of 1991 league winner Dave Mackey as the Pro Licence holder on the first team staff.

St Patrick’s Athletic have yet to comment on O’Donnell’s decision to leave with the Inchicore club believing they are due compensation although the Galwegian’s camp feel there was no obstacle to him resigning as per the terms of his contract.

It’s likely that the 35-year-old will face questions on that dispute when he faces a press conference today but, speaking through club media channels, the former Dundalk captain explained that it was a tough call to walk out on the cup winners.

“An unbelievably tough decision, I had such a rapport with the staff and the players and the club,” he said. “The supporters had a real connection with the team last year, they saw a team that was willing to work hard and fight, a real honesty they could connect with, culminating in arguably my proudest day in football in the Aviva last Sunday week, winning it in such a manner.

“It was a huge wrench to leave, and a huge decision to leave, one I didn’t take lightly but it’s a decision now it’s transpired that I’m delighted to have made and I’m really looking forward to it.”

O’Donnell said that his connection with Dundalk and the mission to work for new owners to rebuild the club’s reputation after a troubled year was too much of a draw.

“I just felt it was too big an opportunity, with the emotional attachment I have, and the scope I see with the club, I felt I couldn’t turn it down,” said O’Donnell, the skipper during Stephen Kenny’s glory years including the 2016 European run.

“We’re hoping to bring some good times back to the club. We’re starting late, we’ve lost a lot of players and you can never put a timeframe on a project but it is a reboot, a restart but the restart doesn’t have to be that long. There’s still potentially a core group of some very good players and if we can add to that, we’ll have a competitive squad.”