| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Obituary: Jerry Harris, talent-spotter and administrator who helped soccer thrive in the Rebel city

Harris also had a five-decade career as a player in the Munster Senior League Expand

Close

Harris also had a five-decade career as a player in the Munster Senior League

Harris also had a five-decade career as a player in the Munster Senior League

Harris also had a five-decade career as a player in the Munster Senior League

Seán Ryan

Jerry Harris who died last week aged 81, was a true legend of Cork soccer.

Apart from his own playing career, which saw him feature for an unprecedented five decades (1950s to 1990s) in the Munster Senior League, he also found time to help keep the League of Ireland scene alive in the Rebel City.

Most Watched

Privacy