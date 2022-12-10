Obituary: Eamonn D’Arcy, Drumcondra and Shamrock Rovers keeper who won three League titles

Eamonn D’Arcy, who died on November 7, aged 89, after a short illness, was a flamboyant footballing character who “played to the audience”, as his daughter Geraldine put it.

As a youngster she accompanied her father to many of his games and watched him “lap up great applause and dog’s abuse at the same time”. It came as part of the territory, lining out as a goalkeeper for two of Dublin’s biggest clubs, Shamrock Rovers and Drumcondra, in the 1950s and 1960s.

Affectionately known as “Sheila” — a nickname bestowed on him by the fans behind the goal in Dalymount Park — Eamonn took ownership of it, referring to himself as “Sheila” in conversation with fans.

Originally from the South Circular Road, Dublin, the family moved to Clogher Road in Crumlin. Eamonn joined the noted schoolboy club Johnville, which produced a regular supply of talent in the 1950s. Shelbourne took note of his talents first but, after a season where he failed to make the first team, Eamonn moved to Dundalk for the 1952-53 season.

It was February 1953 before his form for the reserves earned a call-up and he played first-team football for the rest of the season, giving outstanding displays in a three-match FAI Cup marathon against Waterford.

After failing to pin down the No 1 jersey the following season, Eamonn showed initiative, determination and ambition when he saved up for a trip to England, with the intention of staying there until he found a club that would sign him.

After trials with Bury, his enterprise paid off when former England international George Hardwick, manager of Oldham Athletic (then in the Third Division North) signed him for a fee of £150. He enjoyed two seasons there before the call came, from Shamrock Rovers, to return home.

In six seasons with the Hoops, competing with Christy O’Callaghan and Paddy Henderson for the keeper role, he enjoyed success, with League medals in 1957 and 1959, a B cap in a 2-1 defeat of Iceland in 1960 (a cap which he only received shortly before he died), and two Inter-League caps. ​

Eamonn then signed for Holyhead Town, which involved a trip on the mail boat each week, but owner Sam Prole took a trip on the same boat and signed Eamonn for Drumcondra.

It opened up another successful chapter for the goalkeeper, with a League title in 1965, and eight more Inter-League caps, including the highlight of his career when he famously saved John ‘Budgie’ Byrne’s penalty in a 2-1 win over the English League in Dalymount Park in 1963.

Drumcondra organised Eamonn’s benefit game, which was against the great Leeds United in 1967. Geraldine recalled: “The big treat was a game of golf for the players, and a prominent jeweller presented a prize of a gold watch for the winner, who was Jack Charlton.” Don Revie also appointed Eamonn as a Leeds scout.

He made his first foray into management in 1984 as the first manager of the Irish women’s team on a two-year deal. He was also heavily involved in his adopted county of Kildare, being a guiding light and founding member of the Kildare and District League, and manager of Newbridge Town in the 1990s.

Eamonn, who worked for the ESB, was also a keen golfer, was a member of Newlands, and became captain of the Professional Footballers’ Golf Society in 2015, when his son, Alan, won the Captain’s Prize. Prompted by eldest son Michael, Eamonn recorded stories from his life, which are available on Facebook under ‘Sheila’s Stories’. These offer a good insight into a player loved by fans all over Ireland.

Eamonn developed double pneumonia after a heavy fall, and that led to his death. He is survived by his wife Alice (a great 65-year partnership), children Geraldine, Susan, Michael and Alan, sister Anne and brother Ciaran, nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.