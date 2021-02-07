Obituary: Ben Hannigan

Universally regarded as a 'character' of the League of Ireland, Ben Hannigan, who died last Thursday, was truly more than that. The East Wall docker more often took the lead role in dramas at Tolka, Dalymount, Oriel, Richmond and Glenmalure Park, in those heady days of the 1960s and 1970s when he was in his prime.

To limit Ben to a 'character' role is unfair to a player of consummate football ability, who was a winner from his very first season of senior football.

Playing for Shelbourne, he formed a memorable scoring partnership with Eric Barber, which brought the Reds to a play-off for the title against Cork Celtic, and it was Ben's goal that decided the play-off.

He won the League with three clubs - Shels (1962), Dundalk (1967) and Cork Celtic (1974) - and contributed handsomely in the goals department, even though he was more noted for his ability to set up chances for his striking partners.

"Ben laid on a lot of goals," recalls Paddy Turner, who was a member of a very talented Dundalk forward line in 1967.

"He had loads of assists because he had great vision, and could pick out a pass.

"For such a tall player, well over 6ft, he didn't score many goals with his head, but he had two good feet.

"At Shelbourne, him and Barber were great mates and very competitive, even in the seven-a-sides that were played in the summer back then. If Ben was on the ball, he'd give it to Eric, and vice versa. Ben made lots of goals for Eric.

"He also had a lot of composure on the ball. He scored a lot of goals from 18 yards out and he didn't panic when he got a chance, often just side-footing it in."

The sort of incident which suggested he was a 'character' occurred, said Turner, "when you gave the ball to Ben and if it wasn't straight to his feet, he'd wave his arms and he'd say, 'Paddy, to the feet', and he wouldn't even go for the ball!

"He was one of a kind. He had his own personality. But he was a great footballer, and a good bit of craic. He got on very well with Kevin Blount, another of the game's characters, at Dundalk."

Legendary referee Charlie O'Leary recalled how Ben, as a youngster, spent more time with the lads from Sheriff Street than he did with his own locals "because of the asphalt surface down there, which he found suited his style of play more. As a player, he tried a lot of things with the ball, juggling with it before passing.

"He was a big fan of Denis Law and everything Law did he had to do, like holding his sleeve and holding his arm aloft - little things like that".

And then there was the time he was having a kickabout with the locals on a Sunday morning when someone said to him: "I thought you were playing in the Cup final today, and Ben said, 'Oh, I forgot all about it,' and he proceeded to walk all the way from East Wall to the North Circular Road, arriving in a bit of a sweat at Dalymount."

As a scorer of important goals, it's not surprising that Ben enjoyed his share of success in the FAI Cup, playing in four finals (1962 and 1963 with Shels, 1969 with Shamrock Rovers, and 1973 with Shels), winning twice, with Shels in 1963 and with Rovers.

Considering his talent, it's surprising that he was only honoured twice by the Inter-League selectors and it was his misfortune that, on each occasion, he was on the losing side.

In 1963 it was 1-3 against the Irish League in Dalymount. Hannigan scored, but that didn't help him retain his place, and he wasn't recalled until 1966 when the Scottish League won 6-0 at Celtic Park.

No surprise there: the Scots included six of the 1967 Lisbon Lions who became the first British club to win the European Cup the following year.

Finally, another story that illustrates the mischievous nature of Ben's character.

With Charlie O'Leary, he was often asked to speak at different events, and he invariably persuaded Charlie to tell the story that never happened.

"I'm refereeing Dundalk v Bohs, and I'm going to book him, and he puts his arm around me, and he says, 'Look at that crowd. Do you think they came to see you or to see me?'"

That was pure Ben, and it always drew a laugh, with Charlie a willing fall guy.

