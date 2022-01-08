‘Now is the time to test myself at another level’ – Johnny Kenny relishing challenge as Sligo confirm Celtic transfer

SLIGO Rovers striker Johnny Kenny says his move to Celtic, which has just been confirmed by the Showgrounds club, is a chance to prove himself at another level in the game.

The Ireland U19 cap has been linked with a transfer to Parkhead for some months now as Cetlic and SPL rivals Hibs battled for his signature but the Bhoys have won the race and Kenny will move over next week, on a five-year deal that's believed to be worth €150,000 up front to Sligo, with further payments to come based on the player's progress.

The #bitored can confirm the transfer of striker Johnny Kenny to Celtic for an undisclosed fee and additional future based terms.



The club has issued an update which can be read below.



Good luck @johnny_kenny2 🔴⚪️



Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) January 8, 2022

Sligo Rovers manager Liam Buckley said: “Johnny has been magnificent for Sligo Rovers. At a very young age he showed all the attributes to make a successful career in the game and he can take great pride in what he has already achieved in these very early days.

“It was clear a move would occur at some point and as it comes now, all of our staff, players and coaches wish him the very best. He retains our support whenever needed. The focus on first-team squad investment has not been altered. We have over 20 players under contract as pre-season begins and finishing off the squad is the priority of all. We will speak more on this in time. For now we congratulate Johnny and look forward to preparing for the 2022 season.”

Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 8, 2022

In a statement issued through the club, Kenny said: “After six years at the club I have grown up loving, it has come to an end. This has been such a tough decision and message to write because I love playing for my hometown club and I love being at home. But I think now is the time to test myself at another level."