‘Not something you see in this league’ – Damien Duff compares Shelbourne match-winner to Johan Cruyff

Damien Duff hailed on-loan prospect Kian Leavy for channelling his inner Johan Cruyff and coming up with the goods to settle a tense and nervous Dublin derby as Shelbourne got off the mark in the 2023 season.

Shels and Bohemians were headed for a scoreless draw in a tight affair at Tolka Park, but two moments saw the game turn the way of Duff’s side: a straight red card for Bohs man Dylan Connolly on 66 minutes for a clash with John Ross Wilson – which Bohs boss Declan Devine insists they will appeal – and then a superb strike on 78 minutes from sub Leavy to win the game.

Drogheda native Leavy (20) is on loan from Reading and on his third sub appearance showed poise to net the winning goal, the Reds’ first goal in three games.

"I am so fond of Kian and admire him so much for coming over here, I think a lot of people turn their noses up at the Irish league when they look at loans in from England," Duff said.

“Of course they do wonderful things over in England but academy football, you're not going to grow there, this is a proper league, men's football, he's come and made a bold decision and I can't think highly enough of him for that, Kian on the edge of the box, as you've seen, he shimmies Cruyffs, not something you see in this league, out and out dribblers. But that's what he is, I've known him since he was 14, he's been brilliant since he came in. He's quiet but once he does his talking on the pitch I don't mind.”

Duff admitted that it was going to take something special to win what was a tight affair low on goal-mouth action. “It's what we teed up, the way we were speaking to the players, we were expecting a war of attrition," he said.

“We can do patterns and plan things all week, how you want to win the game but sometimes it's just a fight for 90 minutes, who is going to come up with that moment, and Kian Leavy did. Scrappy affair, I agree but a brilliant, tense, exciting derby.”

Duff accepted that the dismissal of ex-Red Connolly for his clash with John Ross Wilson was key as he likened the preceding tackle by Wilson on Connolly to the typical James McClean challenge.

“You have Mikey Johnston, he's going in with the Irish team and he'll get 50,000 people off their seats with a dribble, James McClean has done it for years as well with a tackle, and that's what JR did on Friday night, a brilliant tackle, I think Dylan responded and it was a straight red so it's a turning point if you are against 10 men. We still made hard work of it, could have held the ball better and backed ourselves more, but when it's tense and tight and nervy I'll give them a break,” Duff added.