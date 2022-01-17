Northern Ireland U-21 star Jack Scott joins St Patrick's Athletic on loan from Wolves

PREMIER League side Wolves have told Northern Ireland U21 cap Jack Scott to make the most of his time in the League of Ireland after he completed a loan move to St Patrick's Athletic.

Just days after the former Linfield defender signed a new deal with Wolves, they have agreed to loan him out to the FAI Cup holders for the 2022 season. He joins Mark Doyle, Joe Redmond, Anto Breslin, Tunde Owolabi and Eoin Doyle on the list of new arrivals at Richmond Park while the Saints remain in the hunt for a goalkeeper to replace Vitezslav Jaros, who has ended his loan spell from Liverpool.

"It feels really good to be here at this big club and I'm looking forward to getting going. We've been in talks for the last while and I'm delighted to get the move done. I'm looking to come here and get some first team action to see what I can do. The club finished second in the league last year and won the cup so we'll be aiming to have a positive season," Scott said.

Matt Jackson, Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager, said: “Jack has been progressing really well since arriving at Wolves and having an Irish background, together with his international experience, means the move looks to be a natural fit.

“We really like the way the leagues are developing over in Ireland, and they provide a very competitive experience for the players going into senior football, although it’s going to be a slightly different experience for Jack because he’s going over to play in what is essentially a summer league.



“He’s joining a team who did very well last season and one that can give him the opportunity to gain European experience through the course of this summer as they take part in qualifying for the Europa Conference League, which will be brilliant for him and his continued development.”