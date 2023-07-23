‘Nobody thinks about me any more. She’s taken over’ – Dundalk’s Daniel Kelly proud of cousin Abbie Larkin

With a smile, the Dundalk winger Daniel Kelly recalls a time when his exploits were the talking point of his family circle.

He describes the bittersweet buzz of scoring an Aviva Stadium goal in the depths of the pandemic in October 2020, a strike against Faroese side Klaksvik that booked Dundalk a spot in the Europa League group stages. Kelly grew up around the corner in Ringsend, but Covid restrictions meant that the game was closed to his community. Hence, his nearest and dearest waited outside the environs of the stadium for hours in the lashing rain to greet the local hero.

It’s one of Kelly’s enduring memories from that period. Another is the lockdown kickabouts with his next-door neighbour and first cousin Abbie. That’s Abbie Larkin, who on Thursday became Ireland’s youngest World Cup player at 18 and performed in a manner which proved she belonged.

Kelly attended a street party and big-match screening in Irishtown Stadium before leaving the festivities to grab a bite to eat and head up the road to Dundalk for important European football business.

He’s comfortable with playing second fiddle. “Nobody thinks about me any more. She’s taken over,” laughs Kelly, whose mother is a Larkin. “Ah, it’s great, it’s incredible. We’re a real tight family, the biggest family in Ringsend. There’s hundreds of Larkins, and she’s doing us all proud. I can still feel the goosebumps.”

​When Kelly reached Dundalk on Thursday ahead of their Europa Conference League win over the wonderfully named Bruno’s Magpies of Gibraltar, he naturally gravitated towards midfielder Greg Sloggett to chat about events in Sydney. By coincidence, the Dundalk dressing room has two players with a foot in the Irish camp.

Sloggett’s girlfriend is Chloe Mustaki, the Bristol City player who wasn’t brought off the bench against Australia. The Lilywhites midfielder travelled to Scotland for the qualification game last October as a fan, with Mustaki making the headlines afterwards when she found herself under fire in a controversial Sky Sports News interview on the team’s celebrations.

If he was in any other profession, Sloggett would have found a way to get to Australia, but duty called. He watched Thursday’s World Cup games with his own family, scheduling calls with Sydney that aligned with their respective schedules.

“I caught her first thing in the morning our time a couple of hours before the game; they were on the bus on their way in,” said Sloggett. “And then she was chatting to me afterwards, 1am her time and 4pm our time, before I was getting ready to leave for our match. It’s tricky, but we manage it. They are the pioneers for women’s football in this country, it’s an unbelievable journey, and it’s a shame not to be over there.”

Kelly has sold the Ringsend experience as the next best thing, with the camera crews and reporters flocking there on Thursday to capture a ‘bonkers’ atmosphere. “It was the best,” Kelly enthuses. “My uncle is involved with the community centre there and all the cousins were out in the rain last Saturday, putting all the flags out. Just before Abbie came on, the camera went to her and everyone erupted. She changed the game, too.”

​There’ll be more of the same for the Canada game on Wednesday, but instead of being in Ringsend, Kelly will be in a hotel in Reykjavik with Sloggett, tuning in some 16,000 kilometres away from the action. Dundalk’s prize for seeing off Bruno’s Magpies is a meeting with Icelandic opponents KA. “It’s the best time of the year,” declares Kelly. “We weren’t in Europe last year; you were looking at all of the other teams, feeling heartbroken.”

It also becomes the busiest part of the year and the FAI Cup draw was not kind. Shamrock Rovers visit Oriel Park today, a fixture both clubs could have done without at this juncture. Rovers will arrive in bad heart, smarting from their own trip to Iceland and a humbling Champions League qualifying defeat to Breidablik. They do get a parachute to the Conference League, yet the road ahead was complicated on Wednesday when Klaksvik — the side Kelly put to the sword in 2020 — somehow executed a 3-0 win away to Ferencvaros.

Rovers knew they were facing the losers of that tie and were researching travel options to the Faroes after suffering a heavy defeat in Budapest last year at the hands of a Ferencvaros team that went on to reach the last 16 of the Europa League.

Bradley’s side now face an unwanted return trip in an attempt to keep their European season alive. They made €3m from their run to the group stages last year but will end up with just €810,000 if they exit to Ferencvaros.

Injuries have struck at the wrong time for Rovers, with the absence of Jack Byrne and wing-backs Trevor Clarke and Neil Farrugia proving very untimely. A cup run might offer some consolation.