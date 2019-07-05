Cork City kept a clean sheet against Bohemians for the third time in the league this season, but the Rebel Army are now six Premier Division games without a win after a second scoreless draw this week.

No way through at Turner's Cross as Cork keep Bohs scoreless for third time this season

Having had a stalemate with Finn Harps on Monday, City had Karl Sheppard back from injury and new signing Joel Coustrain in the side as they sought to attack Bohs from the start and they did make the early running, Sheppard unlucky not to properly test James Talbot from a Ronan Hurley cross while Dan Casey was denied by Darragh Leahy following a corner.

Despite bring on the back foot for most of the first half, third-placed Bohs had the best chance, just before half-time. After Danny Mandroiu and Luke Wade-Slater linked well, the latter crossed for Keith Ward at the back post but, despite a free header, he couldn’t find the target.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Cork’s Colm Horgan had a good opportunity when a Coustrain cross was only half-blocked and landed at his feet, however the wing-back skewed his effort high and wide. Immediately after, a he met a Hurley cross but was unable to divert the ball goalwards.

Bohs full-back Paddy Kirk did well when a low Coustrain cross threatened danger in the visitors’ penalty area. However, though City brought on Mark O’Sullivan to begin his third spell at the club, Bohs began to enjoy the better of the play.

Sub Robbie McCourt fired a long-range effort over and another replacement, Ryan Graydon, was almost put through by a Mandroiu flick but Hurley defended well to deny him.

Leahy went closer than anyone as he met Ward’s corner but Mark McNulty showed good reflexes and the ball was cleared.

Late on, Ward and Gearóid Morrissey might have won it for their respective sides but the deadlock couldn't be broken.

CORK CITY: McNulty; McCarthy, Casey, McLoughin; Horgan, McCormack, Morrissey, Hurley; Coustrain (Coustrain 61), Buckley (D O’Connor 87), Sheppard.

BOHEMIANS: Talbot; Pender, Finnerty, Leahy, Kirk; Buckley (Allardice 87), Levingston (McCourt 57); Swan (Graydon 70), Mandroiu, Ward; Wade-Slater.

Referee: R Matthews (Westmeath).

