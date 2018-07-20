There was no let-up for the Premier Division's bottom club Bray Wanderers as they were ripped to shreds by Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

There was no let-up for the Premier Division's bottom club Bray Wanderers as they were ripped to shreds by Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

No respite for Bray as they are ripped apart by rampant Bohemians

Any hopes in the build up to the visit to Dublin 7 that Bray could somehow rediscover their decent form of late, four points from the previous three games, were very short lived as the off-field issues for Bray caught up with them.

The squad have not trained as a group with the club's coaching staff for two weeks, instead training at the facilities of Bluebell United under the guidance of their union, the PFAI, and Bohs showed no compassion on the field, taking the lead after only five minutes and only for the brave efforts of keeper Evan Moran, the Bohs goal tally could have been in double figures.

Former Bray player Daniel Kelly fired in goals on five and 22 minutes to ease any nerves for the home side. Dinny Corcoran converted a penalty on 28 minutes after Keith Ward was fould in the box.

Kevin Devaney scored the goal of the night from distance on 42 minutes, defender Rob Cornwall headed in a fifth four minutes after the restart, and Bohs claimed a sixth from debutant Cristian Margerusan 10 minutes from time.

Online Editors