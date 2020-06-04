No positive Covid-19 results reported from second batch of LOI tests

The FAI have confirmed that the second batch of tests for Covid-19 on players at four League of Ireland clubs have all come back negative.

Medical staff began testing players from Bohemians, Derry City, Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers on Monday with a second round of tests later in the week, as those clubs prepare to resume group training next Monday. The other League of Ireland clubs will report back for training on June 29th.

But the four who are due to play in UEFA competition this summer now have the all-clear to train on Monday after those negative tests.

"The Football Association of Ireland have confirmed that all of the second batch of COVID-19 tests carried out on players and staff at four SSE Airtricity League clubs on Monday, June 1 have returned negative results," an FAI statement said.

"FAI Medical Director Dr Alan Byrne received the results today from the tests carried out on Monday at Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City and Bohemians. All those tested have been informed of their negative result.

"All four clubs will undergo further testing on Monday, June 8 when they return to collective training, as part of the pilot programme to ensure a safer return for football at all levels under the jurisdiction of the FAI."

On Wednesday Bohemians admitted that a training session in a public park, in accordance with HSE guidelines but contrary to advice from the FAI's Medical Director, was an "error".

