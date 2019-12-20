The biggest clash in League of Ireland football will kick off the 2020 SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season with Bohemians hosting Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers on the opening night on at 7.45pm on Valentines night, Friday, February 14.

No love lost for League of Ireland season opener as Bohs and Rovers set for Valentines night derby date

Champions Dundalk will host Derry City the same night.whilst newly-promoted Shelbourne will travel to Turner's Cross to face Cork City in their first match back in the top flight.

Sligo Rovers will travel to Finn Park to face Finn Harps whilst St. Patrick's Athletic will host Waterford in an exciting opening day of the Premier Division campaign.

The mid-season break will take place between June 13 and June 25, and the First Division fixtures will be released at a later date.

Opening week fixtures:

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers Dalymount Park 7:45 pm

Cork City v Shelbourne Turner’s Cross 7:45 pm

Dundalk v Derry City Oriel Park 7:45 pm

St. Patrick's Athletic v Waterford Richmond Park 7:45 pm

Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers Finn Park 8:00 pm

